goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE GSY opened at C$143.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$107.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.83. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

