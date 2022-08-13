Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

