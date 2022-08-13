Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.