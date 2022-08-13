Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Up 2.3%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 380,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 460,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.