Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Up 2.3%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 380,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 460,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Graphite Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
