GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. On average, analysts expect GreenBox POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GreenBox POS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 88.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 102,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

