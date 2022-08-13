GreenBox POS (GBOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. On average, analysts expect GreenBox POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GreenBox POS Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GreenBox POS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenBox POS
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenBox POS (GBOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.