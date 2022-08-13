Greenidge Generation (GREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, analysts expect Greenidge Generation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $4.16 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greenidge Generation by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

