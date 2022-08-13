GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 89.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.