Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.