GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

