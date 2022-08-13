Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 1,149,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,428,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).
Guild Esports Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94.
About Guild Esports
Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.
Featured Articles
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.