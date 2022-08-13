Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 1,149,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,428,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94.

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

