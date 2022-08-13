GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $49.32. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 11,876 shares traded.

Specifically, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

