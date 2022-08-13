Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $88.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.