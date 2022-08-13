Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. 16,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 23,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of C$154.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.