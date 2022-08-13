Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $5.98. Haleon shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 259,086 shares changing hands.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

