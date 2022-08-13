Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

