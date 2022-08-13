Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Up 5.4%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 7.00 and last traded at 7.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.12) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.23.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

(Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.