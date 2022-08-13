HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

