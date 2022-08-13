Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.58 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

