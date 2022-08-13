Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €158.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €158.00 ($161.22) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €115.80 ($118.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €125.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

