HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a PE ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

