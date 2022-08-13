Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
HSDT stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
