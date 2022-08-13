Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.13. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 136,204 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of $732.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

