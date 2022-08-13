HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.90. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

