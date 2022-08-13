HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Shares Up 6.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 6,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

