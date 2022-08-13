Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Hippo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,834 shares.

Hippo Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Hippo by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

