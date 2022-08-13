Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Hippo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,834 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
