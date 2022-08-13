HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $6.56. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 32,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

