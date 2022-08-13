HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.65 on Thursday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

