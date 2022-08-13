Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

