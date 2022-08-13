Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 266,694 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.37 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 341.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 242,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

