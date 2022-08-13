Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 266,694 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 341.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 242,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.