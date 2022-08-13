Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($209.18) target price from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday.
Hypoport Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €249.00 ($254.08) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €207.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €287.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 1 year high of €612.00 ($624.49).
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
