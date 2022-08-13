HyreCar (HYRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HyreCar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million.
HyreCar Stock Performance
Shares of HYRE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
