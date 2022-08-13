HyreCar (HYRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HyreCar has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar Stock Performance

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of HyreCar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in HyreCar Inc. ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.69% of HyreCar worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About HyreCar

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.