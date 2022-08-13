IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.
IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
