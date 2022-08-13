ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.60 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

