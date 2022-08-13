Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

