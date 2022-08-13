Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $227.44, but opened at $193.02. Illumina shares last traded at $208.97, with a volume of 36,063 shares trading hands.

The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.09.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.