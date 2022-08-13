Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $227.44, but opened at $193.02. Illumina shares last traded at $208.97, with a volume of 36,063 shares trading hands.
The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.09.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
