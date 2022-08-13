IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Trading Up 18.8 %
Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
