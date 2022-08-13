IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) by 712.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.48% of IM Cannabis worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

