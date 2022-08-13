Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Down 2.2%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.
Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.
