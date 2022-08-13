Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Down 2.2%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.