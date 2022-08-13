Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 3.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.36. 57,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 60,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Immunome Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Immunome worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

