Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.42.
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
