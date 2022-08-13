Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.