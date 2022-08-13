Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $46.20 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

