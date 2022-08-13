Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 1.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.