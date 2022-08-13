Inpixon (INPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 415.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INPX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Rating ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Inpixon worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

