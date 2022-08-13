Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 52,786 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

Shares of GSHD opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.51, a PEG ratio of 617.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

