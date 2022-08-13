Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sekar Kathiresan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.77. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VERV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.