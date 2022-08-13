Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Insulet by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

