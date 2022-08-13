Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

