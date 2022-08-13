Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.0 %

IPAR opened at $82.86 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.