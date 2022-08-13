InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,668.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

IHG stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.