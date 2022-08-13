Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $5,455,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intersect ENT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 120,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 232,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

