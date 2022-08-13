Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Invacare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invacare Stock Performance

IVC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.45. Invacare has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invacare by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invacare by 200.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invacare

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 241,720 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 241,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Articles

